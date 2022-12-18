Freiermuth was not targeted in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.

Freiermuth's previous season low for targets was four, so Sunday's lack of involvement from quarterback Mitch Trubisky certainly came as a surprise. Following an uncharacteristic goose egg, Freiermuth will now wait to see whether rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) can return for Week 16's game versus the Raiders.

