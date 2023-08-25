Freiermuth wasn't targeted in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta and finishes the preseason with two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The tight end accounted for only two of 15 targets from QB Kenny Pickett this preseason, but Freiermuth is still a strong candidate to serve as the third option (or even second) in an offense that figures to start Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at wide receiver while using Allen Robinson as the No. 3 and primary slot man. The Steelers also have capable pass catchers in the backfield between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, giving Pickett quite a few options heading into Week 1 against the Niners.