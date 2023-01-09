Freiermuth suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
Freiermuth was forced out of Sunday's season finale with a left knee sprain before recording a catch, but he's at least avoided a worst-case scenario injury. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the tight end has an ACL and MCL sprain, but won't need surgery. What remains to be seen is when Freiermuth will be ready for offseason activities. He racked up 63 catches for 732 and two touchdowns on 98 targets in his second NFL season.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Leads team with 36 yards•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Bounces back against Raiders•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Not targeted Sunday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Good to go after limited practice•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Misses another practice•