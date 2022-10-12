Freiermuth (concussion) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
During this past Sunday's blowout loss at Buffalo, Freiermuth made an early exit from the contest due to a concussion. After initially listing him as a non-participant on the first Week 6 injury report -- per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site -- the team issued a correction Wednesday evening, saying he practiced in a limited capacity. With that knowledge, Freiermuth is further along in the protocol for head injuries than thought and has a clearer path to being available Sunday against the Buccaneers. The second-year tight end has two chances this week to get back to full, at which point the team may provide some clarity into his upcoming availability.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Racks up seven receptions•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Held in check Week 3•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Finds end zone against New England•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Strong showing in Week 1•