Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin labeled Freiermuth (hamstring) as "very doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers may wait until Friday to formally rule Freiermuth out for Sunday's game, but the tight end doesn't look on track to practice in any capacity this week after exiting the Week 4 loss to the Texans with the hamstring injury. Expect rookie Darnell Washington serve as the Steelers' starting tight end in Freiermuth's stead Week 5, while second-year man Connor Heyward is also likely to see increased reps.