Freiermuth caught eight of 12 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Bengals.

Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets for a second consecutive week while setting a new season high in that category and also tying his season-high total in catches. His only touchdown came back in Week 2, but the second-year tight end has racked up at least 75 receiving yards in four of nine appearances this season. Freiermuth should remain a key target for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 12 against the Colts.