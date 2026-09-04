Freiermuth capped the Steelers' preseason schedule with one catch (on one target) for two yards in two contests.

Through five campaigns as a pro, Freiermuth has played at least 16 regular-season games on four occasions, and his tally of 486 receiving yards from 2025 marked his lowest among them. He was on the receiving end of passes from QB Aaron Rodgers for the first time, and with Rodgers returning for his age-43 season, Freiermuth likely isn't in store for much more production, even if the addition of WR Michael Pittman frees up more space for the tight end to operate.