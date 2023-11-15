The Steelers announced Wednesday that Freiermuth (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR, Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.

Freiermuth's 21-day practice window now opens, with Schefter reporting that the tight end is expected to be officially added to the active roster in time for Sunday's game against the Browns. The starting tight end has already missed a requisite four games on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue. In four appearances this season Freiermuth failed to reach double-digit receiving yards three times, with a 3-41-1 receiving line on four targets in the other contest.