Freiermuth (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth missed the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Ravens with a hamstring injury, but the team's subsequent bye gave the tight end the time he needed to get back to 100 percent in advance of this Sunday's game against the Rams. "I will be good to go this week," Freiermuth said Wednesday. "I am excited to get back out there. I feel good." In the four games Freiermuth has played this season, he's been limited to eight catches on 13 targets for 53 yards and two TDs, but now that he's set to re-enter the lineup in Week 7, the 2021 second-rounder has a chance to pick up the pace in a Pittsburgh passing offense that could also welcome back WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring, IR-R), who logged a full practice Wednesday.