Freiermuth (knee) has been practicing during OTAs this offseason, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Freiermuth sustained a knee sprain during the Steelers' regular-season finale in January, but he appears to be back to full health now that the team has begun offseason activities. The 24-year-old enters the 2023 campaign as Pittsburgh's clear No. 1 tight end after securing 63 of 98 targets for 732 yards and two touchdowns last season.
