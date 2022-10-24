Freiermuth secured eight of nine targets for 75 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Freiermuth missed last week's win over the Buccaneers due to a concussion, but he returned to action in Week 7 and led the Steelers in receiving yards during their narrow loss. The 23-year-old's efficiency has been somewhat inconsistent early in the year, but he's been targeted at least seven times in four of his first six appearances of the season.