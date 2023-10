Freiermuth (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The big tight end evidently suffered some sort of setback after practicing fully Wednesday following the team's Week 5 bye, logging a LP and DNP sequence in the ensuing days. In Freiermuth's lone Week 4 absence rookie third-round pick Darnell Washington saw a significant rise in snaps, but it was Connor Heyward who ultimately saw significantly more targets.