Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Racks up 11 yards in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth secured his lone target for 11 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Although Freiermuth recorded a catch Sunday after being held without a target during the Steelers' Week 4 win over Minnesota, he was on the field for just 36 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps against Cleveland, which ranked third among the team's tight ends. Darnell Washington has taken on a larger role over the last two games, and Freiermuth seems to be behind Washington and Jonnu Smith on the depth chart following Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye. Over his last three games, Freiermuth has secured two of four targets for 17 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: No catches in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Limited to one reception•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Another three catches•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Tallies three receptions in victory•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Catches two passes•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Joined by Jonnu Smith•