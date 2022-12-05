Freiermuth recorded three catches on five targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Falcons.

Freiermuth was involved early, tallying two receptions for 19 yards on Pittsburgh's first possession. He managed only one catch thereafter, though he accounted for Pittsburgh's longest play from scrimmage with a 57-yard catch midway through the second quarter. Freiermuth continues to serve as a key target for rookie Kenny Pickett, as he now has at least three catches in each of his last six games. In that same span, he's topped 75 yards on three occasions.