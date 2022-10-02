Freiermuth secured seven of nine targets for 85 yards during the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets and receptions during Sunday's matchup, and he remained productive in spite of the team's quarterback change at halftime. The 2021 second-rounder has been somewhat inconsistent over the first few weeks of the year, but he's now had at least seven targets in three of the first four games. Regardless of whether Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett starts under center for the Steelers going forward, Freiermuth will likely continue to see plenty of looks in the passing game.