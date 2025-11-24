Freiermuth secured all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 loss to Chicago.

Although Freiermuth continued to split work at tight end in Week 12, he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the Steelers within three points. The touchdown was his fourth of the season, but he's now been held under 20 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks. Freiermuth's fantasy potential this season has been dependent on his ability to reach the end zone, and he's secured 26 of 32 targets for 298 yards and four scores over his first 11 appearances in 2025.