Freiermuth secured three of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 16-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

While Freiermuth had his lowest yardage total since Week 5 during Sunday's narrow loss to Baltimore, he managed to reach the end zone for the first time since Week 2. However, the 24-year-old has seen a slight decrease in playing time recently, while Zach Gentry's snap count has increased. Despite the similar snap counts in recent weeks, Freiermuth has been much more involved in Pittsburgh's passing game. Over his five appearances since the Steelers' Week 9 bye, the 2021 second-rounder has secured 21 of 34 targets for 263 yards and a touchdown.