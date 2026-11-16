Freiermuth recorded two catches (on three targets) for 35 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 38-18 loss in Cincinnati.

Freiermuth was added to the Steelers' injury report Saturday due to an illness that left him questionable for Week 10 action. Ultimately, he avoided inactive status and also made an end-zone visit for the first time since Week 5 on a 27-yard hookup with QB Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Considering Freiermuth hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in any game this season, he remains a TD-dependent fantasy option (five in his nine appearances).