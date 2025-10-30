default-cbs-image
Freiermuth (quadricep) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Freiermuth returned Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. He's poised to suit up and play his usual role Sunday against the Colts as part of a crowded Steelers tight end room that also devotes significant playing time to Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington.

