Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Returns to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth (quadricep) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Freiermuth returned Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. He's poised to suit up and play his usual role Sunday against the Colts as part of a crowded Steelers tight end room that also devotes significant playing time to Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington.
