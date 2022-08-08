Freiermuth (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Out for over a week with hamstring tightness, Freiermuth may be eased back into practice and won't necessarily pay in Saturday's preseason opener against Seattle. He might not have played anyway, with his status as the starting tight end locked up after a rookie campaign with 60 receptions and seven TDs -- rare territory for a first-year TE. The one thing lacking was any impact downfield, with Freiermuth averaging a mere 8.3 yards per catch at an average target depth of 5.8. He did break eight tackles, tied for fourth most among tight ends, so he isn't necessarily destined to be a catch-and-fall guy. It remains to been if QB Mitchell Trubisky (or rookie Kenny Pickett, eventually) can help Freiermuth produce more big plays in Year 2.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Hamstring issue•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Exits practice early•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Expects 800 or 900 yards this year•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Racks up 53 yards against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Makes five grabs•