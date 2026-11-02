Freiermuth caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-6 win over the Browns. He added one rushing attempt for a one-yard touchdown.

With time expiring in the second quarter, Freiermuth took a direct snap and punched in a one-yard rushing score to put the Steelers up 20-6 headed into halftime. The tight end entered the season with zero career carries but now has four through eight games, turning them into five yards and a touchdown. As a receiver, Freiermuth has been held to exactly two catches in each of the last three games and has yet to hit 50 yards in any game this season. He's a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet with the Steelers headed into their bye week.