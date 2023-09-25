Freiermuth had three receptions on four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-18 win over Las Vegas.

Freiermuth finally delivered a complete line for fantasy managers after a pair of one-catch games to start the year. The 2021 second-round pick finished tied for second in targets in a game where the Steelers had more rushing than passing attempts. Freiermuth has an opportunity to become quarterback Kenny Pickett's No. 2 option with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on IR and Allen Robinson struggling to fit into Pittsburgh's offense.