Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Freiermuth remains in the concussion protocol but is on track to increase his workload in practice this week, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

After sustaining the third concussion of his two-year professional career in the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Bills, Freiermuth wasn't able to gain clearance to suit up in this past Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers. While Freiermuth isn't out of the woods yet, the tight end looks to be trending in the right direction for this weekend's game in Miami. Freiermuth managed only limited activity in practices last week, but Tomlin's comments offer hope that the 23-year-old may return to the practice field Wednesday as a full participant.