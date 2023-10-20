Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Freiermuth's week got off to a promising start when he practiced fully Wednesday, but he was limited Thursday and didn't practice at all Friday. In Freiermuth's absence, rookie Darnell Washington is likely to lead Pittsburgh's tight ends in snaps, but the majority of pass-catching opportunities could go to Connor Heyward, who has 10 targets to Washington's three this season. The Rams have allowed the second-most receiving yards (414) to tight ends in 2023.