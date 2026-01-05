Freiermuth brought in three of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Ravens.

Freiermuth continued his recent trend of coming on late in games when he missed both of his targets in the first half before erupting for 51 yards on three receptions after halftime. The 26-year-old generated a 44-537-4 receiving line while operating in a TE rotation also featuring Darnell Washington (forearm) and Jonnu Smith (38-222-2) in 2025. Freiermuth should continue receiving extra looks in the playoffs after Washington was placed on IR after suffering an injury in Week 17.