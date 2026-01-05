Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Strong second half in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth brought in three of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Ravens.
Freiermuth continued his recent trend of coming on late in games when he missed both of his targets in the first half before erupting for 51 yards on three receptions after halftime. The 26-year-old generated a 44-537-4 receiving line while operating in a TE rotation also featuring Darnell Washington (forearm) and Jonnu Smith (38-222-2) in 2025. Freiermuth should continue receiving extra looks in the playoffs after Washington was placed on IR after suffering an injury in Week 17.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Big impact on final drive•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Tallies four catches in win•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Three catches Monday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Logs nine receiving yards in win•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Not targeted against Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Reaches end zone against Bears•