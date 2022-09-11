Freiermuth caught five passes for 75 yards on 10 targets against Cincinnati on Sunday.
While the box score might not look like it at a glance, it was a borderline excellent performance by Freiermuth given the awful quarterback play he was subjected to. Freiermuth knows how to read defensive leverage and find weak spots even a bad quarterback can hit, then he plays rugged through contact to make the most of the target. It's hard to imagine him becoming a top-shelf fantasy option as long as the quarterback play is of this low quality, but Freiermuth's own abilities are increasingly difficult to question.