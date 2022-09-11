Freiermuth caught five passes on 10 targets for 75 yards in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday.

It was a borderline excellent performance by Freiermuth given the mediocre quarterback play of Mitch Trubisky. Freiermuth knows how to read defensive leverage and find weak spots even a bad quarterback can hit, then he plays rugged through contact to make the most of the target. He may not become a top-shelf fantasy option as long as the quarterback play is subpar, but Freiermuth's own abilities are increasingly difficult to question.