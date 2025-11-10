Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Tallies 33 receiving yards on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth secured all three of his targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Freiermuth was on the field for 50 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, which ranked second among the team's tight ends. However, he was somewhat involved in the passing game and recorded his second-highest yardage total of the season in the loss. Freiermuth has logged at least three receptions in each of his last four appearances, securing 14 of 17 targets for 184 yards and three touchdowns during that time.
