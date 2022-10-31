Freiermuth recorded four receptions on seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

Freiermuth finished behind only Diontae Johnson in targets and has at least seven targets in five of his seven games this season. He wasn't particularly efficient in Sunday's loss, though he still managed lengthy receptions of 21 and 18 yards. Volume alone makes Freiermuth valuable given that he plays tight end, though the poor state of the Steelers' offense continues to limit his ability to find the end zone and perform consistently.