Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Tallies four catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freiermuth secured all four of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 29-24 win over Detroit.
Freiermuth recorded 45 receiving yards -- his second-highest total of the season -- during last week's win over the Dolphins, and while he wasn't quite as productive in Week 16, his four receptions against the Lions marked his second-highest tally of the year. While Freiermuth has been slightly more productive than usual over the past two weeks, his fantasy production remains limited as he continues to share work with Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith.
