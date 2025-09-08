Freiermuth secured all three of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

Freiermuth led the Steelers' tight ends in snap count over his first four seasons in the league, but he has increased competition for playing time in 2025 after the team acquired Jonnu Smith from the Dolphins. Smith was on the field for 66 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in Week 1 compared to 50 percent for Freiermuth, and Smith also outpaced Freiermuth in targets (six) and receptions (five) while reaching the end zone once. However, Freiermuth was slightly more efficient from a yardage standpoint, averaging 9.3 yards per reception compared to 3.0 for Smith. While Freiermuth will likely continue to have a role in the Steelers' offense in 2025, his fantasy upside will presumably be more limited than it has been in previous seasons as long as Smith remains healthy.