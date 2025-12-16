Freiermuth caught three of five targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Freiermuth was able to reel in three or more passes for the eighth time this season while his five targets and 45 receiving yards were his highest marks since Week 7. The tight end has had limited production this season like many of the Steelers' pass-catchers while splitting time at his position with Darnell Washington, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward. Freiermuth will look to build off of Monday's performance when the team travels to face the Lions in Week 16.