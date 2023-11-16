Freiermuth (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth's reps were capped Wednesday in what was his first practice session since Week 4, but his ability to take every rep a day later seemingly has him trending toward making his return to the lineup Sunday at Cleveland. For his part, Freiermuth said that he's felt "amazing" during his first two practices this week, but the Steelers' coaching and training staff will continue to monitor him before deciding on his status for the Week 11 game. If available this weekend, Freiermuth should reclaim duties as the Steelers' top tight end from Connor Heyward, who has cobbled together a 15-118-0 receiving line on 20 targets during Freiermuth's five-game absence.