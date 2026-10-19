Freiermuth caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Bucs.

Freiermuth entered Week 6 questionable due to a calf injury, but he ended up running 41 routes on Aaron Rodgers' 56 dropbacks. The tight end just didn't do much in the box score and was targeted on just 6.1 percent of Rodgers' 49 pass attempts. Freiermuth has already scored four touchdowns this season but has just 180 receiving yards on 21 grabs across 29 targets through six games. He's a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option.