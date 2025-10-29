Freiermuth (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth appears to have picked up a quad injury during Pittsburgh's loss to the Packers in Week 8, in which he secured three of four targets for 14 yards and briefly left the field in the third quarter. That veteran tight end was able to return to action versus Green Bay is encouraging as to his chances of being cleared to suit up versus the Colts on Sunday. If Freiermuth were to miss any time, however, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington would stand to benefit from a slight uptick in target consolidation to the tight end position.