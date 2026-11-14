Freiermuth (illness) was added to Saturday's injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Freiermuth is battling through an illness, which puts the veteran tight end's status for Sunday's AFC North tilt in jeopardy, and his official status may not be known until the Steelers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Freiermuth cannot play, then Robert Tonyan would step into a larger role offensively alongside Darnell Washington, and tight end Lake McRee is a candidate for elevation from the practice squad to the active roster.