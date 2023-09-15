Freiermuth (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Freiermuth was a limited participant in the Steelers' first Week 2 practice Thursday, but his upgrade to full activity Friday should clear the way for him to play in Monday's game against the Browns. The third-year tight end missed some time during the Steelers' season-opening loss to the 49ers but still came through for fantasy managers with a three-yard touchdown reception on four targets over his 31 snaps.
