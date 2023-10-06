Freiermuth (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth didn't practice all week and with the Steelers on bye in Week 6, the tight end's next chance to see game action will arrive Oct. 22 against the Rams. Given that Freiermuth is out this weekend, rookie Darnell Washington figures to see an increased role and could get his first NFL start versus Baltimore, with Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams also on hand.