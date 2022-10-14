Freiermuth (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Freiermuth, who suffered a concussion against the Bills last weekend, was listed as a limited practice participant this week, but he's still in the concussion protocol and will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of Week 7 action. In his absence, fellow TE Zach Gentry (who notched five catches against Buffalo) is line to see an expanded role versus Tampa Bay along with 2022 sixth-rounder Connor Heyward.