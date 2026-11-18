Queen posted 14 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Cincinnati blew out the Steelers on Sunday, but Queen nonetheless managed to put up a hearty IDP fantasy line. The veteran linebacker not only recorded a season-high 14 stops, he also got into the sacks column for the third straight game when he brought down Joe Burrow just before the end of the first quarter. Queen has 3.5 sacks over his past three contests after notching just 2.0 sacks across his previous two regular seasons combined.