Queen is believed to have suffered a lower-back bruise in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Queen's injury was initially considered a hip issue, but it's now been clarified to be a lower-back injury. The 26-year-old is set to undergo more testing, though the team is hopeful that it's not a long-term concern. Queen's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for the Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.