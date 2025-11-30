Steelers' Patrick Queen: Exits with hip injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Queen exited late in the second quarter after sustaining a hip injury trying to tackle Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a key third down. The linebacker was reportedly limping to the locker room as he took off his gloves. Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison will likely be called upon more if Queen is unable to return.
