Queen registered 11 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-21 victory versus the Vikings.

In addition to the sack he registered, Queen had two more tackles for loss. His sack was a first-quarter takedown of Carson Wentz on a third-down play to hold Minnesota to a field-goal attempt. Queen has been productive to begin the campaign with 35 stops and two defensed passes through four weeks.