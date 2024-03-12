Queen is slated to ink a three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Queen had some rough patches in his first two NFL seasons, but he's now coming off back-to-back standout campaigns with Baltimore, and set to bring his talents to a division rival after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The 2020 first-round pick tallied a career-high 133 tackles across 17 regular-season games in 2023, plus six pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and one interception, all while operating as a true every-down player in Baltimore's defense. The star off-ball linebacker will join forces with fellow standouts T.J. Watt (knee) and Alex Highsmith to form what looks like the NFL's best LB corps, and a unit which the Steelers defense can build its identity around.
