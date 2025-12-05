Steelers' Patrick Queen: Healthy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Queen managed to log consecutive limited practices Thursday and Friday, and performed sufficiently enough to clear his injury designation ahead of Sunday's game. The starting inside linebacker will be ready to suit up against his former team, the Ravens, in a key battle for the AFC North division.
