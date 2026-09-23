Queen recorded two tackles (zero solo) and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots.

Queen played all 55 defensive snaps against New England but was mostly held off the stat sheet aside from his interception of Drake Maye on the opening drive of the third quarter with the Steelers trailing 10-3. It was the fifth interception of Queen's career and his first since Week 16 of the 2023 campaign. Through two games this season, Queen has logged 10 tackles (two solo) and the pick on one pass breakup.