Queen recorded 12 tackles (two solo) during Pittsburgh's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Queen was one of the team's few bright spots in the loss, as his 12 tackles not only led the team but served as a new season-high total for the 26-year-old. He has now racked up 68 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across nine games and will look to keep producing Week 11 versus the Bengals.