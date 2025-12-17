default-cbs-image
Queen registered 10 tackles (nine solo) during Pittsburgh's win over the Dolphins on Monday.

Queen led the Steelers in tackles during the victory and has now totaled double-digit stops in five outings this season. Across 14 games played, the 26-year-old has compiled 106 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and will look to keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup against the Lions.

