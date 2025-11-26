Steelers' Patrick Queen: Limited production in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen recorded five total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Queen saw his production dip in Week 12 after having combined to secure 22 stops over the previous two contests, but he did still compile at least five takedowns for the ninth time this year. The linebacker is now up to 83 total tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed and a forced fumble over 11 games so far in his second season with Pittsburgh.
