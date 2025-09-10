Queen tallied eight tackles (five solo) during the Steelers' 34-32 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Queen tied with Alex Highsmith for most tackles in Sunday's game, and the former joined Darius Slay as the two Steelers players to play all 64 defensive snaps. Queen logged 129 total tackles across 17 regular-season games in 2024 and is aiming for a fourth-straight 100-tackle campaign. The Steelers will head home to Pittsburgh to host the Seahawks on Sunday, who put up just 13 points and 230 yards of total offense against the 49ers in Week 1.